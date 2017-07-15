Children help town’s bloom bid

Children from the Eco Club at Morpeth First School have once again transformed the barrow at Sanderson Arcade into a fantastic floral display.

Pupils created the arrangement of flowers with assistance from horticulturist Raymond Dixon.

He has been looking after the baskets and landscaping at the shopping centre since it opened more than seven years ago and has been extremely successful in achieving a number of awards in the town.

The barrow is now positioned at the entrance to Stanley Terrace car park to welcome visitors as they enter the car park.

Centre manager Filipa Conceicao said: “The pupils have done such a good job in bringing the barrow back to life.

“We have received excellent feedback from our customers and I’m sure the Northumbria in Bloom judges will be just as impressed.”

Alongside decorating the barrow, the children at Morpeth First School competed in a drawing competition.

They were encouraged to create Britain in Bloom inspired artwork, with the chance to win some special gardening prizes.

The Sanderson Arcade team received more than 80 colourful entries.

First place went to Freya Crozier from class five, Rory Brownlee from class six was second and in third was Temi Obishal from class four. All three posters are on display in Morpeth Bus Station.