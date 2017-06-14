Children help tree planting outside County Hall

Work to re-plant around 150 trees in the grounds of County Hall in Morpeth is continuing – with the help of a group of local children.

Last month, Northumberland County Council announced that it would restore the attractive tree-lined approach to the site in Loansdean along Queen Elizabeth Avenue.

Now members of the 6th Morpeth St Aidan’s Brownies have joined councillors and staff in the planting work.

The scheme will retain the existing colour theme by replanting with the original varieties of purple-leaved Norway maple and golden-leaved sycamore.

Additional trees will be planted on the open space in front of County Hall and in the quadrangle at the centre of the building that is used by councillors and staff.

Species will include oak, lime, maple, wild cherry, silver birch, rowan and alder.

A total of 90 trees were controversially chopped down earlier this year as part of plans by the previous administration to build a retail park, new first school and 200 homes at County Hall and a nearby site.

This scheme was halted by the county council’s new administration.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for local services and the environment, said: “We’re delighted that local young people have been getting involved with the re-planting and helping to create a green legacy for the county’s future.”