Chris takes up a new role with the NHS

The organisation that leads the NHS in the North East and Cumbria has appointed a new medical director.

Professor Chris Gray, who has worked in the NHS for 35 years both in the North East and further afield, took up his role at NHS England at the beginning of the month.

He has taken over from Dr Jonathan Slade, the interim medical director, who now returns to his position as deputy medical director.

Prof Gray, a father-of-two, is North East born and bred and lives on Tyneside with his wife.

The 58-year-old said: “This role is a fantastic opportunity to help promote clinical leadership, quality and innovation in a service that is so important and relied upon so heavily every day.

“To be able to play a significant part in ensuring people in our region receive the best possible health care is a responsibility I am privileged to have.”