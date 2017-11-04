Church looks to host Christmas gathering

For many people without others to celebrate and enjoy companionship with, Christmas Day can be rather lonely.

Therefore, the New Life Morpeth church in Dacre Street is hoping to hold a Christmas Day Gathering this year, with all welcome.

The current plan is to start at 12.30pm with a traditional lunch, followed by entertainment and the Queen’s Speech accompanied by tea and Christmas cake – finishing at around 4.30pm.

A voluntary contribution will be asked for to go towards the costs.

However, the event will only take place if there is enough interest from those wishing to attend.

The organisers also need volunteer helpers who can assist in advance and on the day by acting as hosts, preparing and serving food, washing up or offering lifts.

To provisionally book your place for the day or to offer to volunteer, call Alison Byard on 01670 515391 or Pam Turner on 01670 514568 – email alisonbyard65@gmail.com or pturner27@btinternet.com