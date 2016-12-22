Churches ready for Christmas services

The spirit of Christmas is sweeping through churches across the area, with ample opportunity to join in services.

The following are some of those taking place over the next few days.

Hebron – Carols on the Green: 6pm today (Thursday). St Cuthbert’s Church: Christmas Eve, Carol Service, 6pm; Christmas Day, Communion Service, 9am.

Mitford – St Mary Magdalene Church: Christmas Eve, Nativity Service, 4pm; Communion Service, 11pm; Christmas Day, Family Communion Service, 10.30am.

Morpeth – Morpeth Baptist Church: Christmas Day, Christmas Worship at Abbeyfields First School, 10.30am. Morpeth Methodist Church: Christmas Eve, Holy Communion, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Morning Worship, 10am. New Life Christian Centre: Christmas Day, Christmas Worship, 10am. St Aidan’s Church: Christmas Eve, Crib Service, 2.30pm; Carol Service, 6pm. St George’s United Reformed Church: Christmas Eve, Candlelight Service, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Worship for Christmas Day, 10am; St James’s Church: Christmas Eve, silent night quiet reflections, 3.30pm; Carol Service, 6pm; Christmas Day, Holy Communion, 8am; Family Communion, 10am. St Mary’s Church: Christmas Eve, Carol Service, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. St Robert’s RC Church: Christmas Eve, Midnight Mass, midnight (carols and readings from 11.30pm); Christmas Day, Mass, 9am; Mass, 11am.

Ponteland – Holy Saviour, Milbourne: Christmas Day, Holy Communion, 11.15am. Methodist Church, Milbourne: Christmas Eve, Communion Service, 11.30pm. Ponteland Methodist Church: Christmas Day Service, 10am. Ponteland United Reformed Church: Christmas Day Service, 10am. St Mary’s Church: Christmas Eve, Family Carols, 3pm and 4pm; Carol Service, 7pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Holy Communion, 8am; Family Communion, 10am. St Matthew’s RC Church: Christmas Eve, Carol Service, 4.30pm, Mass, 5pm; Christmas Day Mass, 10.30am.

Stannington – St Mary’s Parish Church: Christmas Eve, Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm; Christmas Day, Holy Communion, 10am.