Closure of care centre overnight to continue

An urgent care centre is to remain closed overnight for another three months.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has revealed that the temporary measure – put in place on December 1 – is being extended.

The centre at Wansbeck General Hospital, along with similar facilities at North Tyneside and Hexham general hospitals, will remain closed from midnight to 8am.

The move was made to enable the health trust to maximise the staff available at The Northumbria hospital in Cramlington over the busy winter period.

But due to NHS services remaining busy, a decision has been made that it would be inappropriate to deploy staff back to the centres, stating the vital expertise of nursing staff must be used where patients need them most overnight.

Figures show that in December, 815 people from Northumberland visited the Northumbria Hospital between midnight and 8am, 753 in January, and 682 in February. The number of people who visited Wansbeck urgent care centre between 8am and midnight was 81 in December, 78 in January, and 80 in February.

Northumbria Healthcare said an average of only four people attended overnight at Wansbeck prior to the temporary measure.

Dr Jeremy Rushmer, the trust’s executive medical director, said: “The operational decision we took last December was absolutely the right thing to do and has helped us successfully meet the continued unprecedented demand we are seeing.

“Although it is now officially spring, it would not be a wise use of our staff’s time and expertise to redeploy them back at this time.

“We’ve looked closely again at the data and spoken with our teams who agree that their skills are best used where they are of most benefit to patients during the night.”

The trust says the arrangement will be re-visited in June.