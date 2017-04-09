Clothes swap event benefits good cause

There was an excellent turnout for a Clothes Swish in aid of Oxfam that took place on International Women’s Day in Morpeth.

Style guru Nichola English from Wardrobe Provocateur was present to give style advice to the women who came along.

More than £550 was raised at the event, which took place at Barluga in Sanderson Arcade. It was hosted by local businesswoman Emma Weston-Jones.

Ron Lodge, Oxfam’s regional fund-raising manager for the north, said: “We were delighted with the number of ladies who participated and of course the fantastic amount of money raised on the night.

“Our hope is that, beyond this, we can encourage people to join with Emma in forming a group in and around Morpeth that develops fund-raising for Oxfam’s global projects across the community.”

If you wish to join a fund-raising group in Morpeth, contact Emma Weston-Jones via email – hello@emma-bunting.co.uk