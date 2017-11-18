Coach trip raises cash for charity

Hays Travel Morpeth recently donated £720 to the Alzheimer’s Society in support of people affected by dementia in Northumberland.

Travel agents from the branch raised the funds after organising a coach trip to Harrogate.

It was part of the company’s local community partnerships initiative, which comprises of retail staff working with schools, charities and organisations to help them raise useful funds.

Morpeth branch manager, Marie Robinson, said: “I lost my granddad to dementia in June 2016. Other members of our team have been affected by dementia somehow through family or friends too and this was the main reason why we decided to choose this charity.

“We contacted 25 local businesses and received some brilliant support, with fantastic gifts donated for our raffle – our top prize was a £50 Hays Travel voucher.

“With this trip being advertised as mystery, we played guess the destination once on board, along with other games such as bingo.

“This is something we are definitely looking to do again.”

Services manager for the Alzheimer’s Society in Northumberland, Helen Williams, said: “We campaign for better quality of life for people with dementia and also fund an innovative programme of medical and social research.

“We are so grateful to the staff and customers at Hays Travel in Morpeth for their generosity and support.”