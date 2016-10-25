Collection will fund club’s community Christmas work

Morpeth Lions Club

Morpeth Lions Club recently held its annual street collection on a day blessed with dry weather and kind hearts.

President Chris Offord said: “We are always grateful for the support of the people of Morpeth and the surrounding areas. Additionally, we were able to promote the Lions’ name. The total collected was £456, which will greatly assist us to cover the costs of our Christmas commitments.”

They include Meet the Lions, which takes place at the Riverside Lodge, on November 27 when up to 180 elderly or disabled residents of Morpeth enjoy afternoon tea, entertainment and an early Christmas present. Next there is the provision of Christmas present sacks for needy children, and the club will also support Wansbeck Food Bank to provide food parcels for families and individuals.

While the majority of funds meet local needs, there are exceptions. One of these is the support of Lions Club International’s campaign to eradicate preventable blindness. October 13 was Lions’ World Sight Day, and the club sent £100.