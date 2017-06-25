College celebrates continued good rating from Ofsted

Northumberland College is celebrating Ofsted’s recent findings, which praise its clear vision to deliver high-quality learning.

The College was judged to be good by Ofsted in 2013, so this latest review by the education regulator was a short inspection.

The feedback states: ‘Leaders and governors are ambitious for Northumberland College to provide high-quality education and training that enables learners, to achieve and progress to further learning or employment.’

Jacqui Henderson, chairman of governors, said: “Northumberland College has much to be proud of and this result is testament to staff commitment and the hard work of our students.

“We have established many partnerships with leading employers so that we continue to ensure training is wholly relevant today.”

Northumberland College has undergone investment of more than £10million since 2013 to provide modern and realistic training environments for hair and beauty, hospitality, construction, engineering, renewables and technology.

Marcus Clinton, principal and chief executive, said: “Colleges need to be responsive to remain current. With increased expectation from all of our stakeholders, we continue to develop methods that ensure our quality training courses are relevant to the needs of today.

“This positive Ofsted result recognises the work of all our teams and our student successes.”