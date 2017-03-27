Collision on A1 in Northumberland

A three-vehicle collision on the A1 north of Morpeth late this morning has caused traffic disruption – although the section of road is now re-open.
Police were called to an incident on the northbound carriageway. It happened at 11.28am, just before traffic lights near Hebron.
It involved a Vauxhall Combo van, which collided with the rear of two stationary vehicles – a VW Polo and Audi that were waiting at traffic lights.
The van then came to rest on the other side of the road.
Police officers and fire service personnel attended and a 77-year-old woman passenger had to be extracted from the Polo. She suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The carriageway was closed for approximately an hour to deal with the injured and remove the vehicles. It was re-opened just before 1pm.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call motor patrols on 101 and quote reference 370 27/03/17.