Collision on A1 in Northumberland

A three-vehicle collision on the A1 north of Morpeth late this morning has caused traffic disruption – although the section of road is now re-open.

Police were called to an incident on the northbound carriageway. It happened at 11.28am, just before traffic lights near Hebron.

It involved a Vauxhall Combo van, which collided with the rear of two stationary vehicles – a VW Polo and Audi that were waiting at traffic lights.

The van then came to rest on the other side of the road.

Police officers and fire service personnel attended and a 77-year-old woman passenger had to be extracted from the Polo. She suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The carriageway was closed for approximately an hour to deal with the injured and remove the vehicles. It was re-opened just before 1pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call motor patrols on 101 and quote reference 370 27/03/17.