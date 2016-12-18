Colourful creations are on display in housing scheme

Children in a Northumberland village have created some beautiful artwork to brighten up the lives of a group of older people.

The Park View sheltered housing scheme in Lynemouth is now 30 years old and landlord Isos wanted to strengthen links between the residents at the 37-unit complex and the local community.

Isos localism officer Lewis Rimington worked with the children from the William Leech Campus of the Northumberland Church of England Academy to produce the pieces for display in Park View.

The mining heritage of Lynemouth came to the fore in their drawings, which included a colliery wheel and pit ponies.

All of the children’s work was entered into a competition. It was judged by one of the residents Fred Middlemiss – aged 90, who is an accomplished artist himself – and Kelly Taylor, assistant director for customers and communities at Isos Housing.

Many of Fred’s paintings already hang on the walls of Park View.

The winners were Evie Whitfield, eight, and Maddie Johnson, nine. They each won art materials and some chocolates.

Kelly said: “We were very impressed with the quality of the children’s artwork and Fred and I had a difficult task picking the winners.

“Park View is such a lovely little community and we hope that strengthening links with the village will help everyone appreciate what an asset they have for the older generation, both here and in the wider area.”

The pupils, their parents, local councillors and Park View residents all attended a celebration event to enjoy a viewing of the artwork and share a buffet meal.

Jess Williamson, associate head of William Leech Campus, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed researching the mining heritage of Lynemouth and producing the artwork.”