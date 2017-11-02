Community must be at the heart of town’s future

Morpeth residents are being given the opportunity to have their say on how the town develops over the next few years.

A special drop-in session is being held at Morpeth Town Hall to hear what the community would like to see in the town, along with areas for improvement.

The event – on Friday, November 10, between 2pm and 8pm – also aims to find out how services can best be delivered and develop ideas on the future look and feel of Morpeth.

While consultation events have been held in the town in the past, this is the first under the current administration, with the council taking a clean-slate approach, with no fixed proposals on what should or shouldn’t be in the town.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, a Morpeth resident and cabinet member for economic development, said: “We want to work with residents and businesses on ideas for the future redevelopment of Morpeth, including key sites like County Hall, the former library site and the leisure centre.

“Morpeth is a town which presents so many opportunities, whether it’s retail, leisure or developing the night-time economy, but we want the community to be at the heart of the town’s future.

“Once we have this information, it will ultimately form a supplementary planning document which will sit alongside the town’s Neighbourhood Plan and help developers understand how we want the Morpeth of the future to look.”

A website survey will be set up following the drop-in session for those who can’t make it.