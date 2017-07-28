Competition judges see Morpeth in full bloom

The team behind Morpeth’s bid for another gold award in the Northumbria in Bloom competition showed off a range of beautiful displays at locations across the town centre when summer judging took place last Friday.

Pictured with Northumbria in Bloom judges Allannah Robinson and Albert Paterson at the Rotary Garden in Wellway are Tracey Bell, Morpeth Town Council clerk, Terry Garnick and Stephen Wardle from Northumberland County Council, Nigel Lawton from Heighley Gate Garden Centre and Les English, representing the Morpeth Chamber of Trade.

As well as the main partners, a number of volunteers, schools, businesses and organisations have contributed to the bid.