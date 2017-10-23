Concerns over parental engagement

SCHOOLS NorthEast has called on the Government to develop a national strategy in order to improve parental engagement in their children’s schooling, amid concerns over the long-term impact on their education.

The charity, which represents the 1,250 schools across the region, warned that a growing number of headteachers are reporting concerns at the number of parents who are disengaging from their children’s education at a time when the Government is driving tougher standards.

The issue is most acutely felt at secondary and high school level, where a mix of issues impacts on the level of engagement.

Mike Parker, director of SCHOOLS NorthEast, said: “The Government is focused heavily on tinkering with the education system, spending huge amounts of money overturning school structures, changing exams and tweaking performance measures in pursuit of better outcomes.

“However, little focus is placed on the importance of a strong support system around the pupil and the school that a parent can provide.

“We want the Government to step up and take notice of how detrimental this is to the education of children in the North East and for their development.

“It is a huge issue for schools in the region, with headteachers regularly reporting that they struggle to get parents involved and supporting their children through their school years.”