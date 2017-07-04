Conference for heads deals with key issues

More than 90 headteachers and other education professionals recently gathered at The Fuse Media Centre, Prudhoe, for the 2017 Northumberland County Council Headteachers’ Summer Conference.

A packed auditorium saw Andy Johnson, interim director of children’s services at the local authority, welcome those in attendance and he introduced a short presentation that looked at the ways forward for schools across the county.

Workshops throughout the day covered areas such as special educational needs and disabilities, key developments in numeracy and literacy, support for vulnerable learners and preparing for an Ofsted inspection.

Mr Johnson said: “We had a fantastic turnout at the conference. We work closely with our headteachers across the county and these termly conferences provide us with the perfect opportunity to share ideas and best practice.”