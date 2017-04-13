Consortium purchases ex-police station site

A new development at a key Morpeth site has moved a step closer after it was bought by a consortium.

The former police station set of buildings in Castle Square could become housing and luxury apartments, with a planning application set to be submitted in the next few weeks.

Residents can see what is being proposed at a consultation event in the town next week.

The consortium is made up of Ken and Bryan Beattie, Morpeth businessmen Ian Rutherford and Dave Pollard and Dave Aynsley from Embleton.

The four-storey building at the front of the site is of stone construction and it includes the old custody suite and cells.

Although it would be converted into four town houses, its exterior would be preserved.

Other buildings on the site would be demolished and there would also be four terraced properties, the conversion of a stable block into a residential dwelling and 23 apartments made up of a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms.

Ken Beattie, who is chairman of Morpeth Town FC, said: “We’re excited about this project as we want it to be a centrepiece for Morpeth.

“We’re working with the people in charge of Morpeth Court House to make the area appealing to residents and visitors and the hoardings around this building are set to come down next week.

“We’re also working with Arch to help make sure the project is something that will make Morpeth proud.”

Northumbria Police put the site up for sale in order to save costs, although this also enabled the force to move officers and staff to a more accessible location in the town (Austin House in Sanderson Arcade).

The consultation event is taking place on Thursday, April 20, at Barluga in Sanderson Arcade between 2pm and 7pm.