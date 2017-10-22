Council and police hand out cat bells to help reduce thefts

Morpeth Town councillors recently joined Northumbria Police in helping residents combat purse and bag thefts.

They handed out free cat bells to attach to property. The initiative follows a spike in thefts in the town over the festive period last year.

Representatives from all three town council wards in Morpeth took part, including the three councillors pictured – Kate Holmes, Kirkhill, Johnny Wearmouth, Stobhill, and David Bawn, Morpeth North.

The cat bells are designed to warn owners when their property is at risk and also deter criminals.

Coun Holmes said: “I’ve heard far too many stories of things being stolen from unsuspecting victims in the town.

“Morpeth is full of kind people, who like to think the best of others.

“Unfortunately, this also makes them vulnerable to crime, but by taking these small steps we can help stop it in its tracks.”