Council calls for clarity on housing bid access details

A committee of Morpeth Town councillors has expressed its support for a bid to bring a key Morpeth site back into use as housing.

But members have said that they will only be able to back the planning application for the former police station site, on Castle Square, once details have been submitted to address its concerns over access arrangements.

If approval is granted, the Enviro Property Partners Ltd development would feature the refurbishment and change of use of the former main police building, garages and stables into six houses as well as the demolition of workshops, the rear police building and former police houses for the construction of seven new houses and 19 apartments.

At a meeting of the town council’s planning and transport committee, it was noted that objections had been raised about the proposal to re-open the rear access road to the old police station site given that it runs adjacent to the rear of Tenter Terrace to the east and Morpeth First School to the west.

And the committee’s response to Northumberland County Council states: ‘Morpeth Town Council supports the re-development of this site in principle.

‘However, we do have concerns regarding road access. Therefore, we object to this application unless clarity is provided in relation to highway provisions/improvements (section 278 agreement) and a clear access solution is provided’.