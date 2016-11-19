Council drives forward road improvements

Road resurfacing works are being carried out in the Stobhill area of Morpeth as part of Northumberland County Council’s highways maintenance programme for 2016/17.

The priority areas identified as being in need of attention include Stobhill Villas, Stobhill Grange, Rennington Close, Chathill Close, Felton Close and part of Whinham Way.

A new durable road surface will be added in these locations – it should last for many years.

In addition, footpath surfaces on Shields Road are being improved in a project partly funded by local county councillor Ian Lindley from his members small schemes budget.

This work will help pedestrians, parents, the disabled and elderly people.

Coun Lindley said: “I am delighted to see these improvements for Stobhill.

“I have been pressing for the resurfacing work to be prioritised for some time and it is great to see it now getting under way.

“Good quality roads and pavements are extremely important for quality of life and pride in local neighbourhoods and I hope that residents find the new surfaces beneficial in their day-to-day lives.”

Residents in the relevant areas will receive a letter to outline the timing and nature of the works to be undertaken, as well as contact details should they have any queries.

After the works are completed, householders will receive a feedback leaflet. Feedback can be provided either via the leaflet or by going online to the Report area at www.northumberland.gov.uk

A project to enhance the streetscape in the Shields Road/First Avenue/Jobling Crescent area of Stobhill was due to start last month.

It would have involved removing some pavements and road markings to create an open space for both pedestrians and vehicles and it would have been a Northumberland pilot scheme after Coun Lindley secured specific funding.

However, safety fears were expressed by people living in the area, including some Stobhill ward town councillors and members of the Northumberland (Low Vision) Action Group and the county council decided to scrap the project.