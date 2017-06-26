Council issues Grenfell Tower fridge-freezer safety advice

Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards service is urging owners of Hotpoint fridge-freezers to check their model numbers for safety reasons after one was identified as the initial cause of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Residents who believe they may own a Hotpoint fridge freezer model FF175BP (white) or FF175BG (graphite) should call Whirlpool Corporation’s freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or visit the website to register their details for further updates.

The council’s trading standards service is encouraging residents to follow this guidance as soon as possible, to help keep themselves, their family and property safe from harm.

Hotpoint manufactured these units between 2006 and 2009. It has not been subject to a product recall but current testing by technical experts to establish the cause of the fault, will establish whether any further action is required.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has ordered an immediate examination of the unit but has added there is ‘no specific reason’ for people with one of these fridge-freezers to switch them off until a full investigation is carried out.

Hotpoint is expected to give customers further updates about what action it will take, and customers are advised to follow standard safety advice by not overloading plugs, ensuring sockets are not damaged, and checking cables and leads are in good condition.

Paul Hedley, Chief Fire Officer with Northumberland Fire And rescue Service, said: “The safety of Northumberland’s residents is our priority. The device is currently being subject to immediate and rigorous testing to establish the cause of the fire.

“We urge residents with this model of fridge freezer to log their details promptly so if there is a product recall, this can be done swiftly.”

Northumberland County Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member with responsibility for public protection, added: “Sadly fires in the home can and do happen and smoke, the silent killer, is responsible for over half of all deaths in house fires.

“One of the easiest ways to protect your home and family is by installing smoke alarms on every level of your home and making regular checks to ensure they are all in working order.

“With a simple push of the test button you can check both the power supply and the detection mechanism; it should be carried out as a vital part of any household routine. A working smoke alarm can buy you valuable time to get out, stay out and call 999.”

People with concerns about product safety can also call the Citizens Advice consumer service line on 03454 04 05 06 or the Government helpline on 0300 123 1016.