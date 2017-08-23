Council praise for county’s sixth formers

Delighted students across Northumberland have celebrated their achievements in what has been a really good year for A-Levels taken in the county, despite national changes.

It has seen a very high number of students achieving good grades – with 15 schools improving their average points score and the county as a whole exceeding the national average.

Many of the teenagers received offers at their first choice university and others have decided to earn as they learn by opting for a more vocational route.

This includes an increasing number joining apprenticeship schemes.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are celebrating a great year with some really good performances by individual students across our schools and academies.

“This is testament to the hard work of students and their teachers and I would like to congratulate all those who have taken exams this year.

“We are determined as a council to build on this success and work with our schools and academies to provide them with the tools they need to help all young people excel.

“The world is changing and although many students are cut out for a traditional academic route, others have decided to fast track themselves into the job market by choosing an apprenticeship.

“We shouldn’t forget those students with special educational needs and challenges who have excelled at the end of the school year with great results.

“We would also like to thank other school staff and parents for all their hard work and support over a number of years.”