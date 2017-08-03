Council proud to be part of important regional LGBT event

Northumberland County Council recently showed its support for the regional organisation that is helping to break down barriers and create a more open dialogue with members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

As well as flying the rainbow flag at County Hall, members of the local authority took part in the parade at Newcastle’s Northern Pride and held a joint stall during the event along with colleagues from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult well-being and health, and Keith Thompson, rights team manager from Northumberland County Council, at Northern Pride in Newcastle.

Working in partnership with local and national groups, a toolkit has been developed to help the growing number of schools that are supporting young people who question their assigned gender identity.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult well-being and health, said: “Northumberland County Council is a keen supporter of Northern Pride and undertakes a range of activities to support and work with the LGBT community.

“At Northern Pride, we can engage directly with members of the LGBT community and showcase our services.

“Our efforts to increase engagement and support for the LGBT community includes our work with schools, creating a safe working environment and supporting our LGBT staff and engaging with young people and the wider LGBT community.

“We also aim to increase the diversity of our workforce by providing information on our apprenticeship opportunities, jobs and careers at our Pride stall.”