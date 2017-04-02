Council’s preferred bidder for Pont project revealed

Northumberland County Council has announced Willmott Dixon as the preferred bidder for its project to create a combined schools and leisure campus in Ponteland.

The development would see the existing leisure facility off Callerton Lane being demolished and it and the surrounding land would be used to create what the local authority says will be a much-improved leisure centre and a state-of-the-art secondary school and primary school.

At a meeting last week, Willmott Dixon unveiled a model to showcase the layout of the site and provide an impression of how it would look.

The leisure provision would include a swimming pool, fitness suite, badminton courts, outdoor sports fields and two full-size 3G pitches. A library would also be included in this building.

Steven Mason, the county council’s chief executive, said: “The investment into the schools and leisure facilities will provide a fresh and modern learning space for pupils – providing an excellent learning environment and helping to deliver the best possible education for children across Northumberland.”

The proposals were minded to be approved by the county council’s strategic planning committee earlier this month, along with plans for new homes on land west of Cheviot View and the Dissington Garden Village, as there is a possibility they will be called-in by the Government.