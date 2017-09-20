Council staff recognised for their work

The contribution that county-council staff make to the lives of people across Northumberland has been recognised at this year’s Excellence Awards.
A ceremony was held at the Alnwick Garden and guests included finalists, council leaders and event sponsors – Potts, Carillion, Bond Dickinson and Northumbrian Water.
Council leader Peter Jackson said: “Our judges had an incredibly tough task choosing the winners from so many high-calibre nominations.
“The good work that goes on right across the county is often not sufficiently recognised, but I am happy to show our appreciation on behalf of residents all over our county.
“The seamless delivery of the recent Tour of Britain cycle race was a great example of our staff pulling together to make our county a better place.
“These awards gave us the opportunity to express our gratitude and celebrate the outstanding efforts of our staff.”
The award-winners are:
Careers Guidance Team - Outstanding Team of the Year Award
Christine Crawford - Outstanding Employee of the Year Award
Occupational Health Service & HR - Outstanding Partnership Working Award
Martin Lindores AND the Asylum Seeker & Refugee Team - Diversity in Practice Award
Emma Troup - Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award
Ellie Cooper and Rebecca Harding - Outstanding Learner of the Year Award
The Northstar Centre - Community Project of the Year Award
John Hunter - Innovation Project of the Year Award
Hexham Refuse Crew E Route - Customer Service of the Year Award
Vicki Atkinson - Excellence in Leadership Award
Dave Pears - Lifetime Achievement Award
Bill Brown - Outstanding Dedication Award
A surprise Leader’s Choice Award was also presented on the night – this went to the Apprenticeship Ambassadors; Martin Lillico, Lewis Mills, Leon Craggs and Sam Hogg.
