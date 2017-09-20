Council staff recognised for their work

The contribution that county-council staff make to the lives of people across Northumberland has been recognised at this year’s Excellence Awards.

A ceremony was held at the Alnwick Garden and guests included finalists, council leaders and event sponsors – Potts, Carillion, Bond Dickinson and Northumbrian Water.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: “Our judges had an incredibly tough task choosing the winners from so many high-calibre nominations.

“The good work that goes on right across the county is often not sufficiently recognised, but I am happy to show our appreciation on behalf of residents all over our county.

“The seamless delivery of the recent Tour of Britain cycle race was a great example of our staff pulling together to make our county a better place.

“These awards gave us the opportunity to express our gratitude and celebrate the outstanding efforts of our staff.”

The award-winners are:

Careers Guidance Team - Outstanding Team of the Year Award

Christine Crawford - Outstanding Employee of the Year Award

Occupational Health Service & HR - Outstanding Partnership Working Award

Martin Lindores AND the Asylum Seeker & Refugee Team - Diversity in Practice Award

Emma Troup - Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award

Ellie Cooper and Rebecca Harding - Outstanding Learner of the Year Award

The Northstar Centre - Community Project of the Year Award

John Hunter - Innovation Project of the Year Award

Hexham Refuse Crew E Route - Customer Service of the Year Award

Vicki Atkinson - Excellence in Leadership Award

Dave Pears - Lifetime Achievement Award

Bill Brown - Outstanding Dedication Award

A surprise Leader’s Choice Award was also presented on the night – this went to the Apprenticeship Ambassadors; Martin Lillico, Lewis Mills, Leon Craggs and Sam Hogg.