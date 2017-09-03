Councillors hail installation of new bench

A new bench has been installed by Morpeth Town Council at Leslie’s View on the path up to Lancaster Park after a request by Morpeth North members Rachael Hogg and David Bawn.

Coun Bawn, pictured, said: “I commend officers in acting so swiftly to action this request.

“It may be a small thing, but it is those little improvements to our town which add up to make Morpeth such a wonderful place to live.”

Coun Hogg added that during the election campaign in May, one of the issues raised by residents was a lack of anywhere to sit between the town centre and Lancaster Park and the new bench will help to encourage more people in Lancaster Park to walk into and back from town.