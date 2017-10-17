County collections for Black History Month

As Northumberland Archives celebrates Black History Month during October, its team has made several fascinating discoveries within their collections.

It found news articles, from around 1960, about four chiefs from Sierra Leone visiting the Women’s Institute in Matfen.

They were particularly interested in seeing what part women played in rural communities within the UK.

Another collection includes two photographs of tribe members in Africa, taken in the early 1900s by a Northumberland missionary family who travelled there frequently.

Black History Month is a nationwide celebration of black history, arts and culture throughout the UK and is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at Northumberland County Council, said: “Our archivists at Woodhorn make fascinating finds within the vast quantity of materials that are held there.

“These details, which we are highlighting during Black History Month, are great examples.”

Northumberland Archives will be sharing other collections throughout October on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Its study centre at Woodhorn is open to the general public from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

No appointment is necessary, but first-time visitors must register and should bring ID – name, address and signature.

For more information, call 01670 624455.