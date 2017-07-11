County dog walkers scheme

A new initiative has been launched in Northumberland to stop residents and visitors falling foul of their most loyal friends.

The county council is introducing the Green Dog Walkers scheme – a community-led programme to reduce dog fouling and promote responsible dog ownership.

Those signing the Green Dog Walker pledge agree always to clean up after their pet and put the bag in a bin and to use a friendly approach to encourage other dog walkers to do the same.

The local authority will provide a support kit to the community groups and individuals who want to get involved.

It includes an armband to wear when walking their dog to help draw attention to the scheme, green doggy bags and pledge leaflets.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services, said: “Dog fouling is one of our top environmental priorities and one of the issues most commonly raised with us by residents.

“Not only is it unpleasant, but dog dirt can carry serious diseases that can cause blindness and liver disorders, and children are the most susceptible.

“The council’s dog wardens work hard to educate the public on responsible dog ownership and our commitment to effective enforcement will continue as before, with patrols in problem areas across Northumberland.

“Green Dog Walkers will have the power to add to their efforts and change attitudes about dog fouling in Northumberland in a positive and friendly way.”

If you are interested in becoming a Green Dog Walker, email greendogwalkers@northumberland.gov.uk