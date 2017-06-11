COUNTY HALL: Scrapping plan is not sensible

As most people in Northumberland know, work on the new building for County Hall has begun in Ashington.

A new bus station been built, which also meant a new road to enter the bus station. Piles have been put into the ground for the new office block.

Keeping the old building up to date is estimated to cost in the reign of £25million, with another £8million per year to run.

I agree that Morpeth should not have an out-of-town shopping centre, but if companies want to build new homes and schools, which would save the council building or maintaining old schools, it just does not make sense.

If the council can afford to spend millions of pounds of our money like this, then maybe it can invest in building new social housing that the area needs.

Maybe Ashington could do with a new shopping centre, which would bring money and jobs to Ashington, which the area needs.

Paul Leonard

Choppington