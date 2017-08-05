County needs your votes to win top title

Have your say

Northumberland has once again been nominated for a prestigious tourism prize – but it needs public votes to help it take the title.

It has been nominated in the Best UK Holiday County or Region category for this year’s British Travel Awards.

The county has taken silver for the past three years, so there is a real determination to go one better in 2017 and win gold.

A spokeswoman for Northumberland Tourism said: “We’re up against some stiff competition.

“Not just eight-time winners Cornwall, but our neighbours to the west, Cumbria/Lake District.

“That’s why we need you to help us. As a fantastic and diverse destination with some iconic attractions, landscapes and businesses that visitors want to return to again and again, Northumberland deserves it.”

People and businesses can help Northumberland win in two ways.

The spokeswoman said: “The first is by voting, and when you have, let your social media followers know using #VoteNland #bta17 #ukdestination

“Secondly, share Northumberland’s uniqueness and independent spirit with your customers and guests. Show them your favourite views of the county, tell them fascinating facts, do whatever you can to encourage them to vote for Northumberland.”

To vote, visit http://bit.ly/2swu8Gx before the September 30 deadline.

Meanwhile, businesses are being encouraged to enter the North East England Tourism Awards 2017.

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 4.

For more information and to see the 15 award categories, visit tinyurl.com/yd24ajlq