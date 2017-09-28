Couple celebrate their diamond day

A couple who live in Morpeth have reached a major milestone in their relationship.

Dot and Ron Adams celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last Thursday. They met in Bridgwater, Somerset, at a local dance and it was love at first sight.

Ron, from Tritlington, was posted at RAF Westonzoyland. He had a range of jobs once they moved to Northumberland and both Ron and Dot worked at what was then the Searle Company factory for 26 and 23 years respectively.

The Kirkhill residents have a son, Steven, and two grandchildren.