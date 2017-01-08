Couple get a foot on the property ladder

A couple have bought their dream home in Morpeth, thanks to a housebuilder’s discount scheme.

John Paul and Ellie Paxton thought they could not afford to buy in the town and would have to move away to get a foot on the property ladder.

But they have now moved into a new house in South Fields, Stobhill, with help from the Barratt Homes discount market value scheme, which offers homes to people who live and work in the area for 70 per cent of the market value.

John and Ellie, both 24, had been renting for three years and were looking to buy their first home together in Morpeth.

But with John starting a new career as a pro golfer and Ellie recently starting a new role, finances were a major consideration.

They thought they would struggle to get on the property ladder unless they went further afield but then found out about the discount market value homes at South Fields, a new development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

John said: “There’s no question that without the discount market value scheme we wouldn’t have been able to afford to stay in Morpeth and we now have our dream home.”

Paul Race, sales manager at South Fields, said: “The couple epitomise the very reason the discount market value scheme exists; to help local buyers that want to take their first step on the property ladder, but may not be able to afford all of the costs that this involves.

“South Fields is proving to be a hugely popular development and is great for young couples like John and Ellie.”