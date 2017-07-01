Couple open facial aesthetics centre

A new skin treatment centre offering personalised anti-ageing and youth enhancing procedures has opened on Newgate Street in Morpeth.

Gabella Aesthetics is run by husband and wife team Kyle and Lucy.

Lucy is a senior doctor working part-time as an A&E registrar. She has set up this small business venture to add to her medical portfolio.

She said: “I love the fast-paced buzz of a busy A&E department, but the work is very demanding.

“I started facial aesthetics to enable me to spend more time with my patients and offer a holistic service that just isn’t possible within the NHS.”

The business has a private upstairs treatment room and reception lounge. Clients are offered refreshments before relaxing on the treatment couch for their procedure.

For more information and to make an appointment, email customer.inquiries@gabella-aesthetics.co.uk