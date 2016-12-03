Crime writer raises cash

A Northumberland car dealer raised hundreds of pounds for the BBC Children in Need appeal after staging a successful charity night.

Leading UK criminologist Professor David Wilson appeared at Blackshaws Mitsubishi Morpeth to chat about his work and the recent ITV serialisation of his book about Mary Ann Cotton, Dark Angel.

His talk at the Coopies Way dealership was a sell-out, attended by 170 people, and managed to raise £1,417 for BBC Children in Need.

William Blackshaw, Dealer Principal at Blackshaws Mitsubishi, said: “Our showroom was absolutely packed for the evening.

“Prof Wilson’s talk was excellent. We’ve had lots of great feedback from people who described it as ‘fascinating’ and ‘thought provoking’.”

Following the talk, Prof Wilson enjoyed a lively question and answer session covering aspects of his work as a criminologist.

In the audience were customers and criminology and law students, as well as those who had worked in the prison service.

Afterwards Prof Wilson signed books and had his photograph taken with the audience.

Mr Blackshaw added: “Prof Wilson was very generous with his time.

“We thank him for coming to our showroom and helping us raise so much money for such a good cause.”

David Wilson is Professor of Criminology and the founding Director of the Centre for Applied Criminology at Birmingham City University.

Prior to taking up an academic appointment in 1997, Prof Wilson was a Prison Governor, and at the age of 29 he became the youngest governing governor in England.

He worked at Grendon, Wormwood Scrubs and at Woodhill in Milton Keynes, where he designed and ran the two units for the 12 most violent prisoners in the country.

This brought him into contact with virtually every recent serial killer.