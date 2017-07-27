Injured man dies after being found in field

Have your say

A man who was found severely injured in a Northumberland field has died in hospital.

The victim has been named as Darren Thomas Bonner, 24, of Palmstead Road, Pennywell, Sunderland.

Police found him in a field in Cresswell on Monday, July 10. He had been in hospital in a critical condition since being found, but he has now died.

An investigation was launched following the incident and two people were charged with attempted murder. They are Richard James Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way, Jarrow, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, South Shields.

Both are currently on remand until their next hearing.