Man arrested for attempted murder

A 48-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder after a severely-injured man was found in a Northumberland field.

The victim was discovered in Cresswell on Monday morning and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

This afternoon, police confirmed the arrest of the 48-year-old man. It follows three arrests of two other men and a woman, yesterday.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 193 100717, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.