Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Blyth

A man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Blyth yesterday.

The 28-year-old was hit by a dark blue VW Passat on Brierley Road in the Cowpen area at around 6.45am.

The car mounted the pavement and struck the man before fleeing the scene and leaving him badly injured.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries. None of his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A police investigation is ongoing but officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch.

There were a number of people in the area at the time but they have not yet come forward to speak to police and detectives need to hear from them.

Chief Inspector Mark Hall said: “This was a serious incident that has left a man with very serious injuries.

“A full investigation is under way but witnesses to this collision have not been in contact with us, despite a number of people being in the area at the time.

“We know that people in the local community are talking about this incident and will have information that is useful to police. Those individuals need to get in touch.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our region and we need local people to work with us to ensure those responsible are identified.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 926 15/08/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.