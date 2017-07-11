Police want to trace two people after injured man found in field

Police are keen to trace two people in connection with a ‘very serious incident’, after a man was found in a Northumberland field with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’.

The victim was discovered in Cresswell yesterday morning and subsequently taken to the Northumbria hospital with serious injuries.

Now, police are appealing for more information to help them piece together the chain of events that led to the incident and they have released details about two people who they would like to speak to.

DCI Andy Fairlamb, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish what has happened and we are treating this as a very serious incident as the victim’s injuries are potentially life-changing.

“At present, those injuries are unexplained and we’re appealing to the public to help us piece together the chain of events that led to the incident.

“We’re looking to speak to anyone who was in the Cresswell area on Sunday evening, or the morning of the following day, who saw anything suspicious.

“But we’re particularly keen to trace a male and female who were seen in a blue, small people carrier at around 8pm to 8.20pm on Sunday. They were parked in the hardstanding on the road to Lynemouth. We believe they could have seen something that could assist our investigation.

“We recognise that this may be concerning for the local community but I would like to reassure residents and visitors that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“We also have extra officers on patrol in the area for reassurance and as a point of contact for the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 193 100717.