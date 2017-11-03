Witness appeal after man stabbed in Ponteland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Ponteland.

Police were called following a report of a disturbance in Roman Drive just after 6.30pm yesterday.

They found a car had been damaged in Roman Drive and a man was located in Thornhill Road, with a stab injury.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where he received treatment and was later released.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of affray. All three remain in police custody.

Police are treating this as an isolated incident and it is believed that those involved are known to each other

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident and police are making inquiries in the area. Additional neighbourhood police officers are on patrol to answer any issues raised by residents. We’d ask anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact us.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number of 1020 of 02/11/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.