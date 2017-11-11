Woman's body found in Northumberland

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a woman in Northumberland.

Officers forced entry to a house in Woodhorn Drive, Stakeford, on Thursday evening and found the body of the 36-year-old.

An investigation is ongoing into how the woman died but police say there was no third party involvement.

The woman has been named as Lisa Alderton, from Woodhorn Drive.

Anyone with information which could help police inquires is asked to call 101 quoting reference 989 of 09/11/17.