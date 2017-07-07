Cross Country services to stop at Morpeth during Northern strike on Saturday and Monday

Northern customers seeking to travel to Northumberland and other parts of the North East during the industrial action this weekend will benefit from arrangements put in place with train operators.

Other train companies have agreed to add extra stops to some of their timetabled services – calling at stations usually served by Northern – during the strike by members of the RMT union as a dispute about future plans for the service continues.

For example, Cross Country services between Newcastle and Edinburgh will call at Morpeth on Saturday and Monday, while Tyne and Wear Metro will continue to accept Northern tickets between Sunderland and Newcastle.

Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: “As a result of the industrial action on 8, 9 and 10 July, we are running a revised timetable and, as such, we will not be able to run services to all stations.

“We have worked hard to organise ticket acceptance on other train operators and are grateful to Arriva Trains Wales, East Midlands Trains and Cross Country for agreeing to add extra stops to their timetables to help our customers.”

On Saturday and Monday, the majority of Northern services will run between 7am and 7pm, though they will start winding down from late afternoon. On Sunday, most services will run between 9am and 5pm.

Rail replacement buses will also be used to supplement the rail services and Northern tickets will be accepted on Arriva buses.

For full details of timetables, including rail replacement bus services and ticket acceptance, visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction