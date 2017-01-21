Curtain’s up for town’s new shop

The range of products at a new shop in Morpeth town centre has been unveiled.

The brainchild of Louise Potts, a textiles graduate and former primary school teacher, The Great British Curtain Co has opened its first store in Bridge Street.

She set up the business with husband Chris, who has experience and skills in business, marketing and sales, last summer as an online shop and is attracting customers from all over the UK.

Once an order is placed, the company has a talented team of seamstresses in Northumberland who make products from a wide range of popular, quality fabrics.

As well as curtains, blinds and cushions, wallpaper items and accessories are available.

After graduation, Louise worked for famous designers Betty Jackson and Lucy Barnes in London and New York respectively.

But she missed the North East and after returning to the region, she went into teaching 10 years ago.

The mum of four-year-old Maisie and Freddie, aged 18 months, wanted to get back into textiles during maternity leave for her second child.

She said: “We began to look into the possibility of setting up our own business and we did plenty of research.

“We believed that we could make it a success and the response after we launched The Great British Curtain Co website was very encouraging.

“I had intended to go back to teaching part-time, but I quickly realised this had legs so we decided to develop things further and look for some premises.

“We feel Morpeth is the ideal place because it’s such a beautiful market town and its population will increase with all the new housing estates being built.

“We offer high-quality products for prices that are not astronomical and we believe that there is a niche in the market to appeal in particular to young families.

“There is a relaxed environment at the shop and we don’t push for a hard sell.”

Louise and her team have designed some of the products themselves and they can tailor things to make them unique items.

Services include free measurements for people living in the Morpeth area.

“Textiles has always been my passion and we hope to be here for many years,” Louise added.

“I’ve had so many well-wishes and have already picked up on the strong sense of community spirit in Morpeth.

“Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything The Great British Curtain Co does. The website provides easy-to-follow, step-by-step measurement instructions, together with style guides and ideas.

“All of our products are put through a stringent quality assurance process prior to dispatch.”

As part of its special offers to mark the opening of the shop, the business is offering a discount of 20 per cent off all products until Tuesday, February 28, to those who bring a copy of the newspaper article with them and tell staff the discount code – Launch20.