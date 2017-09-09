Cycling and climbing challenge completed

A Morpeth man was part of a duo who completed their own tour of Britain on Sunday in aid of two good causes.

Along with friend Darren Purvis, from Birtley, Gateshead, Luke Westoe climbed the summits of what are known as the three peaks – Ben Nevis in Scotland (1,345m), Snowdon in Wales (1,085m) and Scafell Pike in England (978m).

Not only that, the nine-day Andrew Grounsell Challenge involved the duo cycling to and from each mountain.

This meant the pair cycled and walked a total of 1,000 miles and climbed 59,663 feet.

Andrew, a husband and father-of-two, faced bowel cancer for two years. He died at the age of 54.

His bravery and positivity inspired Luke and Darren to raise funds for Maggie’s and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. They have already raised almost £5,000 for the two charities.

All three worked together at Space Architects in Newcastle.

Andrew’s widow, Jo, and two of his friends cycled part of the last day’s leg with the duo and other members of his family were among the supporters who welcomed them home.

Luke said: “I’m exhausted but relieved to have finished and very happy that everyone’s come out to welcome us back to Newcastle. This has been a long time in the making. We’ve been planning it for six or seven months, so now it’s over, there are a lot of emotions.

“The hardest thing for me was climbing the hills. For example, the weather on Scafell Pike was terrible.”

To make a donation, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/agchallenge