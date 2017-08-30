Cycling and climbing challenge for good causes

A Morpeth man has started a fund-raising challenge that includes climbing the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in memory of a friend and colleague.

Along with friend Darren Purvis, from Birtley, Gateshead, Luke Westoe will attempt to reach the summits of what are known as the three peaks – Ben Nevis in Scotland (1,345m), Snowdon in Wales (1,085m) and Scafell Pike in England (978m).

From left, Darren Purvis and Luke Westoe next to Sir Bobby Robsons statue outside St James Park in Newcastle.

Not only that, the nine-day Andrew Grounsell Challenge involves the duo cycling to and from each mountain. This means they will cycle more than 1,000 miles.

The husband and father-of-two faced bowel cancer for two years and his bravery and positivity have inspired Luke and Darren to raise funds for Maggie’s and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

All three worked together at Space Architects in Newcastle.

Before they started last Friday, Liz Luff, from the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, said: “We’re very proud of Darren and Luke and wish them all the luck in the world as they take on this incredible challenge.

“Sir Bobby would be fascinated by the detailed planning and training it has required and we know they can’t wait to put all that preparation into action.”

If all goes to plan, the Andrew Grounsell Challenge will end on Sunday.

Luke said: “For several months we have been taking part in pra-ctice rides locally and there is a specialist nutrition programme that we’ve been following.

“When we climb Ben Nevis, we will be approaching the end of the challenge.

“It will be the toughest part of the course, however, I think it will be one of the most enjoyable and satisfying.

“To know we have pushed ourselves and we’re doing this for Andrew and his family will be what keeps us going.”

Darren added: “The biggest challenge is the weather, this is the one element we can’t control during the nine days.”

You can follow their progress in the remaining days of the Andrew Grounsell Challenge on Twitter (@AG_Challenge) and Facebook.

To make a donation, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/agchallenge