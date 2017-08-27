David volunteers at the Special Olympics

The warehouse and facilities manager at Coca-Cola European Partners’ (CCEP) Morpeth site helped out at Special Olympics GB’s 10th National Summer Games earlier this month.

David Hunt was amongst 70 volunteers from across CCEP and The Coca-Cola Company who travelled to Sheffield, host city of the series of competitions for people with intellectual disabilities.

He supported the aquatics part of the Games and the boccia events.

His roles included accompanying the athletes between events, providing dry clothing such as team tracksuits for swimmers as they exited the pool and recording the results of the competitions.

“I was honoured to be part of the team volunteering at this year’s Special Olympics National Games,” he said.

“We were all excited to cheer on the athletes in their different sports throughout the week and celebrate the brilliant work that Special Olympics does for people across the country.”

David has been involved in several local projects with CCEP since it took over running the Coopies Lane site in 2008.

Additionally, he was the driving force behind the cross-site initiative, Unified Sports, which brings together participants with and without intellectual disabilities to compete on the same team in a range of sports.

What will be the largest learning disability sports event in Britain in 2017 saw around 2,600 athletes take part in 20 sports events – others included athletics, cycling, basketball and judo.