Deadline looming for community grants

The deadline is looming for community groups, charities and young people to apply for funding from the Community Chest.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available from Northumberland County Council to help deliver activities that benefit residents and communities, but the deadline is next Friday, September 29. Forms can be found on northumberland.gov.uk

The council’s long-running Community Chest Fund was relaunched earlier this summer following consultation with local communities.

Leader of Northumberland County Council, Peter Jackson, said: “We’ve listened to the views of local communities and feel we have made a number of very helpful changes to the grant scheme to widen its appeal, including opening it up so that young people are eligible to apply.

“We would like to see this fund providing support to the many valued local groups and voluntary organisations that are making a real difference in every corner of the county. If you have a project that you think could benefit, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

The fund has been in operation in Northumberland since 2009 and over its lifetime, 1,450 awards totalling £2.6million have been made to voluntary and community groups to develop projects that enhance the environment, improve health and wellbeing and strengthen communities.

If you are not in a position to apply for funding this month, you can still apply at a future date. The second deadline for funding applications is January 12, 2018.