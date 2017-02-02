Dedication services for memorial seats

Two memorial benches that remember those from Morpeth who were in the Armed Forces and did not return from conflicts were dedicated on Saturday morning.

The first one took place at the seat in Morpeth Railway Station and the other location was Sanderson Arcade – the other seat is in its piazza area.

Both services were conducted by Rev Ron Forster, Minister of St George’s United Reformed Church in Morpeth, and Mrs Wendy McKenzie, both are in the middle of the photograph.

The benches were installed after Army veteran Dave Herne, pictured second from left, raised £1,800 over a 12-month period. He arranged for a bus to be supplied by Arriva to take people from Morpeth Bus Station to the railway station and back to the town centre for the second service.

Mr Herne said: “A big thank-you to everyone who braved the wet weather to attend the services, everyone who donated and Northern Rail and Sanderson Arcade for allowing me to place the benches.”