Defibrillator in village after fund-raising

Following a big fund-raising effort, a defibrillator is now in place outside Lynemouth Pharmacy.

A total of £1,400 was raised by customers and staff in a variety of ways, including fancy dress days, raffles, making knitted items to be sold for the cause and putting donations into a collection box.

In memory of Craig Williamson his family and other residents of Lynemouth have raised �34,000 for the British Heart Foundation. As this year is the 10th anniversary of Craig's death, the fundraisers are aiming to raise �10,000 in 2017 and have organised a range of events to support the cause. Picture by Jane Coltman

In addition, one of the delivery drivers had his head shaved.

The rest of the money required for the defibrillator and cabinet was provided by The Stephen Carey Fund. It works with communities and organisations throughout Northumberland to help combat cardiac arrest.

Accredited checking technician Lesley Willis, who led the co-ordination of the activities by staff at the pharmacy, said the team wanted to do something that would be suitable for all village residents and the idea for buying the defibrillator was influenced by the fund-raising efforts for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) over the last 10 years by the family and friends of Craig Williamson, who died from an undetected heart defect in 2007 at the age of just 24.

They were invited to the unveiling ceremony.

The guests who unveiled the defibrillator were Honorary Lynemouth Freemen Sadie Williamson and Gillian Thompson. Two plaques are next to it, one in memory of Craig Williamson and the other is about the funding for the defibrillator.

Pharmacy staff and a number of local residents recently took part in a defibrillator training and basic first aid session run by The Stephen Carey Fund at Lynemouth Miners’ Welfare Institute.

More than £34,000 has been raised for the BHF by Craig’s friends and family – and other local residents and businesses – over the years and, with 2017 being the 10th anniversary, this year there are 10 events and activities.

It is hoped that they will bring in a total of £10,000.

Events so far have included a clairvoyant evening, fair, charity football game and three family members doing a zip wire from the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle.

Three of the fund-raisers, Amber Fairfax, Natalie Williamson and Paul Williamson, recently did a skydive. Afterwards, Natalie said it was “an experience of a lifetime”.

Events still to come include the annual Craig’s Day pool, darts, dominoes and quiz event, which this year will take place on October 7.

For more information, visit the Craig’s Day 10 years anniversary 2017 – 10 events page on Facebook.