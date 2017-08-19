Deputy Mayor dines with NCS group

Morpeth’s Deputy Mayor, Jack Gebhard, met young people taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) in Morpeth last week.

The Morpeth group involves young people from Morpeth’s King Edward VI School and the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick.

The NCS is a project which seeks to encourage 15 to 17-year-olds to build skills through work in the community.

Coun Gebhard met the participants from around the county at the Barnabas centre in Stobhill. While there, they discussed the group’s social-action project, Random Acts of Kindness, which they hope will make a meaningful impact upon community spirit in the town.

The Deputy Mayor was also treated to a three-course meal prepared by the group which contributes to the skill-building aspect of the project.

He said: “I had heard about the NCS before, but even I couldn’t anticipate just how effective the project is. It gives its participants the opportunity to develop skills while contributing to society. I fully encourage as many people as possible to look further into this project and see how they can get involved.”