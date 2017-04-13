Details of church services over Easter

Churches will come together in Morpeth and Ponteland in the coming days for Easter worship.

Both communities will mark Good Friday with solemn processions and short services, ahead of the festivities on Sunday.

On Good Friday, Morpeth Churches Together will begin a Procession of Witness from St James’s Church at 11.30am. It will go to the Market Place, which is the venue for the ecumenical dawn service on Easter Sunday (6am start).

In Ponteland, the traditional Good Friday Raising of the Cross on Coates Green will begin at 11.15am.

The church Easter services include the following:

Morpeth

Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace: Good Friday, 10am, joint service with members of St George’s United Reformed Church. Easter Sunday, 8am, Holy Communion followed by Easter breakfast; 10am, Holy Communion. St Aidan’s Church, Shields Road: Easter Saturday, 10am to 2pm, Easter workshop and family fun. St George’s United Reformed Church, Bridge Street: Maundy Thursday (today), 7.30pm, joint service with members of Morpeth Methodist Church. Easter Sunday, 10.30am, morning worship. St James’s Church, Wellway: Eucharist for Maundy Thursday at 7.30pm followed by Vigil. Easter Sunday, 8am, Holy Communion. St Mary’s Church, Kirkhill: Good Friday, 10am, Liturgy. Easter Sunday, 10am, joint parish Communion. St Robert’s Roman Catholic Church, Oldgate: Good Friday, 3pm, Commemoration of the Passion of our Lord. Easter Saturday, 8pm, Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday, 9am and 11am, Easter Mass.

Ponteland

Ponteland Methodist Church, Main Street: Upper room Communion for Maundy Thursday at 7pm. Good Friday service at 10am. Easter Sunday, 10am, Holy Communion; 6.30pm, evening worship. St Mary The Virgin Church, Coates Green: 10.30am morning service on Good Friday and Compline services at 7pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. Easter Sunday, 8am and 10am, Holy Communion; 6.30pm evening prayer. St Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church, West Road: Good Friday, 3pm, Passion service. Easter Saturday: 5pm, Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday, 10.30am, Easter Mass. United Reformed Church, Broadway, Darras Hall, Good Friday service at 10am, Easter Sunday Communion at 10am.